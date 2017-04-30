1 dead amid flooding, strong thunderstorms in Midwest

Water begins to cover the Kinser Bridge on Farm Road 164 on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Springfield, Mo. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has declared a state of emergency because of flooding across southern Missouri. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

(AP) — Flooding from heavy rains sweeping across the Midwest has killed at least one person in Missouri, prompted numerous rescues and blocked roadways.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old woman drowned despite her husband’s efforts to save her as their vehicle was swept away by rushing waters Saturday near Clever in southwest Missouri. The patrol says her body was found after waters receded.

The state reported nearly 100 evacuations and nearly three dozen rescues by late afternoon.

Thunderstorms also topped trees and power lines in eastern Oklahoma, while more than 4 inches of snow fell elsewhere in the state.

The governors of Missouri and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency.

Flooding and heavy rains also hit parts of Arkansas, while blizzard warnings were in effect in western Nebraska.