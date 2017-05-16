155th Armored Brigade Combat Team Set For California Training

JACKSON, Miss.— The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), Mississippi Army National Guard, will participate in a National Training Center combat training exercise at Fort Irwin, California from May 18-June 15. The NTC rotation will showcase 155th ABCT and supporting unit partnerships, demonstrating the U.S. Army’s Total Force Policy. The plan requires one total force, the active Army, Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve to provide operating and generating forces in support of the National Military Strategy and Army commitments worldwide. Collectively, approximately 5,500 Army and Air Force personnel will participate in the joint exercise. This figure also includes Soldiers from Laurel’s 184th Sustainment Command and personnel from approximately 10 other Mississippi Army and Air National Guard units.

An NTC rotation replicates the tough, realistic operational environment that America’s war fighters face in combat; the training is relevant and quickly adaptable to emerging threats and technologies in the current operational environments and for tomorrow’s challenges. The training is reflective of the complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerilla, insurgent, criminal and nearpeer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment. “Our Mississippi Soldiers and Airmen are fully prepared to complete and support combat operations training at the National Training Center,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “This exercise will display the Mississippi (MORE) 2 National Guard’s robust talent, joint capabilities, and commitment to national defense.”

The 155th ABCT is headquartered in Tupelo and has battalion headquarters in the following locations: 

1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment – McComb 

2d Battalion, 198th Armor Regiment – Senatobia 

2d Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment – Starkville 

1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment – Amory

 106th Support Battalion – Monticello 

150th Engineer Battalion – Meridian 

2d Battalion, 137th Armor Regiment – Kansas City, KS

The 155th is one of two Army National Guard fully modernized brigade combat teams in the U.S. Army and is the largest unit in the Mississippi National Guard with approximately 3,850 Soldiers (including Kansas’ 2-137th Armor Regiment). The brigade’s 1st Battalion, 155th Infantry Regiment is the sixth oldest infantry regiment in the U.S. Army and is known as the “Mississippi Rifles.” The 155th ABCT is a lethal, relevant, and ready force that is prepared to deploy for missions in Mississippi and beyond.