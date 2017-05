2017 MHSAA Baseball State Championships Broadcasting on MyMS in WCBI Viewing Area

(Photo Courtesy: Keith Warren, MHSAA)

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI/MHSAA) — The MHSAA/Farm Bureau State Baseball Championships presented by Mississippi Sports Medicine return to Trustmark Park for the fifth consecutive year beginning Tuesday, May 16.

Three games are slated for each day at the home of the Mississippi Braves, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Tickets are $13 and good for all games that day.

Thursday’s and Friday’s games will be televised live (see TV affiliates below).

Every game of the State Baseball Championships will be livestreamed on the MHSAA Network’s Mississippi channel at www.misshsaa.tv

All Games at Trustmark Park, Pearl, MS

Tuesday, May 16

1:00 PM Class 1A Game 1 Nanih Waiya vs. Smithville

4:00 PM Class 3A Game 1 Seminary vs. Mooreville

7:00 PM Class 5A Game 1 Pearl River Central vs. Oxford

Wednesday, May 17

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 2A Game 1 Loyd Star vs. East Union

4:00 PM Class 4A Game 1 West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

7:00 PM Class 6A Game 1 Gulfport vs. Tupelo

Thursday, May 18

10:00 AM Make-up game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 4A Game 2 West Lauderdale vs. Corinth

4:00 PM Class 6A Game 2 Gulfport vs. Tupelo

7:00 PM Class 3A Game 2 Seminary vs. Mooreville

Friday, May 19

10:00 AM Game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Class 5A Game 2 Pearl River Central vs. Oxford

4:00 PM Class 1A Game 2 Nanih Waiya vs. Smithville

7:00 PM Class 2A Game 2 Loyd Star vs. East Union

Saturday, May 20

10:00 AM Game (if necessary)

1:00 PM Game (if necessary)

4:00 PM Game (if necessary)

7:00 PM Game (if necessary)

TV Affiliates (Thursday and Friday games only)

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT channel 16.2

Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3

Meridian – WMDN – BOUNCE 24.2

Columbus/Tupelo – MY MS – Channel 4.2

***MyMS is a CABLE/OVER THE AIR ONLY channel. Please check your local listings.

Biloxi/Gulfport – WLOX – Bounce 13.3

Memphis – Comcast channel 30

Livestreaming

Available on the NFHS Network’s Mississippi channel

www.misshsaa.tv