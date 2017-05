2017 SEC Baseball Tournament Set – SCHEDULE

COLUMBUS, Miss. (SEC / WCBI) —

2017 SEC Baseball Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 23-28

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 23

Game 1 9:30 a.m. #6 Vanderbilt vs. #11 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Game 2 TBD #7 Texas A&M vs. #10 Missouri [SEC Network]

Game 3 4:30 p.m. #8 Auburn vs. #9 Ole Miss [SEC Network]

Game 4 TBD #5 Mississippi State vs. #12 Georgia [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 24

Game 5 9:30 a.m. #3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 TBD #2 LSU vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 4:30 p.m. #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 TBD #4 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 25

Game 9 9:30 a.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 TBD Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 TBD Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 26

Game 13 3:00 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 27

Game 15 Noon Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 TBD Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 28

Game 17 2 p.m. Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.