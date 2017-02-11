22 train cars plunge into river in California derailment

(AP) — A California fire department says a freight train that derailed in suburban Sacramento has sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River.

KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2kYcnPI ) the Cosumnes Fire Department says the Union Pacific train carrying food products was headed from Tracy to Roseville on Friday when it derailed at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

There were three people onboard the train, but no one was injured. Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene as a precaution.

Union Pacific Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs apologized for the disruption and said the company was thankful there were no injuries and no hazardous material involved.

Near the train derailment, there was a levee break, but it is unclear if that was what caused the train derailment.

The investigation into the derailment was halted overnight and expected to resume Saturday.

Information from: KCRA-TV.