TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue. Southerly flow and overcast skies will keep temperatures from dropping much overnight. Overnight temps will hover in the low 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Fairly mild in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with continued southerly breezes. Highs topping out in the mid 60s. Slight chance of a stray shower, particularly in the morning. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Quite warm. Highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day once again as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to locally severe. The WCBI weather team will be vigilant in monitoring storms all day Monday and into the evening hours. It appears the timeframe for strong to severe storms will be from the early afternoon through the evening hours, but this could change as we get closer to the event. Overnight lows Monday night into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Warmth continues. Partly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows cool off to the low 40s.

REST OF WEEK: First cold air of 2017 comes in Tuesday night into Wednesday, and looks to hang around through the weekend. High temperatures will drop down into the 40s by the end of the workweek, and overnight lows will be below freezing for the weekend.