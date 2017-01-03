LEE COUNTY (WCBI) -Forensic records have officially confirmed the identities of two Evergreen Community men killed in a Christmas Eve crash in Lee County.

53 year old Tim Mills and 50 year old Mark McDaniel both died when their car left Highway 371 south of Mooreville, hit a tree and caught fire. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Mills was driving the car and McDaniel was ejected from the car when it hit the trees. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the car to leave the roadway.