3 Charged With Bilking Bank Accounts

OXFORD (WCBI) – A rash of people having a good time on someone else’s dime is done in Oxford. Oxford Policve have charged three people in two separate cases involving fraud.

19 year old Andrew Goodwin and 21 year old Alexis Wright both of Oxford are charged with credit card fraud. Police say the pair stole a credit card belonging to an Oxford towing company and made multiple purchases before the card was shut down. Lafayette County deputies picked them up on the Oxford warrants.

The second case involves a woman stealing a checkbook and writing in excess of $1,800 in bogus checks.

24 year old Chelsea King now faces a felony uttering a forgery charge.