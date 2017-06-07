4-County Donates To Columbus Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A grant from the 4-County Foundation will help the Columbus Fire Department purchase some much-needed equipment.

The foundation presented a check for more than $2,000 to the department Wednesday morning.

4-County raises money for its foundation by rounding bills to the nearest dollar. The spare pennies help provide contributions to schools, service organizations, hospitals, and other groups.

Columbus firemen say the grant will help the department purchase more self-contained breathing apparatus for their trucks.

