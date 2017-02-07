4 CPD Officers Resign, One After An Investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Four officers are leaving the Columbus police department, whittling down an already understaffed force.

However, Chief Oscar Lewis says three of the hires never completed the police academy.

Lewis says the trainees never patrolled city streets.

A fourth officer resigned after an investigation.

Lewis says he cannot comment further because it’s a personnel issue.

CPD now has about 45 officers on the street, well below the nearly 70 the department has budgeted.

Lewis says the numbers can be misleading, because a person hired by the city council is considered a part of the force despite having never been to the academy.

A person must complete the academy before becoming a certified law enforcement officer.