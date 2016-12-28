5 Mississippi State Defeats Northwestern State By 76 Points

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP/WCBI) – Victoria Vivians had 22 points, Breanna Richardson added 21 and No. 5 Mississippi State cruised to a 106-30 victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

The 76-point margin of victory was the second-largest in Mississippi State history. The Bulldogs (14-0) remained unbeaten and are one of eight undefeated teams in the country.

Tearia McCowan had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Mississippi State. Blair Schaefer added 13 points, and Ameshya Williams had 12.

Gabby Jackson led the Lady Demons (6-5) with seven points.

Mississippi State grabbed control from the start and jumped to leads of 13-2 and 22-4. The Bulldogs shot 52.2 percent in the first quarter and had a 31-9 advantage after one quarter.

Mississippi State cooled off a little bit in the second quarter but still led 46-13 at halftime. The Bulldogs forced 17 turnovers in the opening half compared to just three turnovers of their own.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have the program’s second-best start in school history at 14-0. Mississippi State’s best start in school history was 18-0 in 2014-15.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs open the SEC schedule on Sunday and host LSU at Humphrey Coliseum.