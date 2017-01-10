5th Circuit Court Of Appeals To Hear Flag Suit

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCBI) – A lawsuit challenging Mississippi’s state flag is being revived.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals says it will take up attorney Carlos Moore’s challenge that the flag is harmful. Moore sued Governor Phil Bryant for allowing the flag to be flown because it causes harm to African American citizens. Judge Carlton Reeves dismissed the suit in September 2016 saying Moore did not prove he had suffered any physical or financial injury because of the flag. reeves in his ruling however did make note that having the Confederate Battle Emblem as part of the flag design brought up one of the most repulsive symbols of the past. The 5th Circuit will hear oral arguments on March 6th.