70s Possible by Wednesday, Rain Late This Week

MONDAY: High pressure at the surface & zonal flow aloft will continue our steady & calm weather pattern to start off the week. Temperatures will stay on the colder side in the morning in the mid 30s, but we’ll climb to highs in the upper 50s, with some isolated 60s possible in our Southern Counties. Sunny & clear.

TUESDAY: Winds will shift to the South late Monday night, pushing some slightly warmer air into the region. Overnight lows for Tuesday will increase to the low 40s. Afternoon highs more comfortable in the upper 60s. Sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: A similar story for Wednesday as well: a few low-level clouds & above-average temperatures. Highs in the upper 60s with some of us potentially reaching 70°, lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A weak cold front is expected to push South and approach our State & stall out due to high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, more than likely leading to dreary weather Thursday & Friday. Looking at a good chance for light to moderate rainfall throughout the day Thursday & Friday with overcast skies. Temperatures will stay on the milder side, highs in the low 60s, lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Confidence has increased since last night that Sunday will pose a greater rain chance than Saturday for the weekend. A stronger cold front behind the expected stalled front will push through the region Sunday morning. Temperatures will level off & return to more seasonal with highs in the upper 50s & lows in the lower 40s.

