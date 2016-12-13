Accused Charcoal Shoplifter Injures Lowndes Narcotics Agent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Three bags of charcoal, a slamming door, and a crash will cost a Columbus man time behind bars.

An off-duty Lowndes County narcotics agent spotted Calvin Butler, 42, outside of Dollar General on Military Road on Monday.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department detectives tell WCBI the agent says Butler was acting suspicious and couldn’t produce a receipt for three bags of charcoal he loaded in his vehicle.

Butler is accused of then slamming agent’s hand in the door and driving away from the scene.

The law enforcement officer followed in his patrol vehicle.

Butler crashed at 24th Street North and Barley Avenue.

Now, he’s charged with simple assault on a police officer.

The agent had minor injuries.