Additional Charges In Tishomingo County Drug Arrest

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing another charge after he was arrested last week on a possession of meth charge.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that 32-year-old Christopher Vanbibber of Iuka is also charged with possession of counterfeit bank notes.

Investigators say they’ve found what they believe to be what was used to make the counterfeit money. Because of the nature of the alleged crime, the U.S. Secret Service has been contacted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vanbibber and 45-year-old Nicole Hughes of Tuscumbia, Alabama were arrested Jan. 7, facing felony drug charges.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office said the two are also facing an intent to sell charge.

Tishomingo Sheriff’s deputies and some officers with the Iuka Police Department pulled over the vehicle Vanbibber and Hughes were in for improper equipment.

When they stopped, one of the deputies said the passenger started acting suspicious, so they asked for permission to search the vehicle.

The driver agreed, and during the search, officers say they found nine bags of methamphetamine.