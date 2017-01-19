Alabama Bill Would End Permits For Concealed Carry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI-TV) – There’s a bill in Alabama that would allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Senator Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa, who also represents Lamar and Pickens Counties, filed a bill Wednesday that would make Alabama one of fewer than 15 states that would not require a permit for concealed carry.

People could still apply for permits to carry in other states that have reciprocity laws with Alabama. Businesses in the state would still have a right to post gun-free signs.

Alabama already allows open carry without a permit. This is the third time Allen has tried to get the bill passed. The legislative session will begin Feb. 7.