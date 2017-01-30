Alabama Budget Hearings Underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are beginning budget hearings ahead of the legislative session that begins next week.

Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar will brief lawmakers Monday afternoon on her agency’s budget situation. She will be followed by State Health Officer Tom Miller.

Medicaid provides health care to approximately one million low-income Alabamians. Most of them are children, elderly or disabled.

The state has postponed a planned shift to managed care amid financial uncertainty.

The legislative session begins Feb. 7.

