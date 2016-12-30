Alabama Woman Accused Of Horse Neglect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A Vance woman has been arrested after Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies found two dead horses and an emaciated colt on her property.

The Tuscaloosa News reports (http://bit.ly/2hUf7sJ ) 35-year-old Stormy Hopkins Lyons faces a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and failure to buy livestock. She is being held on $7,500 bond.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the case on Dec. 21. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Josh Hastings says Lyons was arrested Friday.

Hastings says investigators went to the property and found a dead horse in a makeshift pasture behind an abandoned residence. Another dead horse was buried in a shallow grave nearby.

A 1-year-old colt was seized from the property and is being housed at the sheriff’s animal shelter.