Aliceville Mayor Still Getting Used To Her New Role

ALICEVILLE, Al. (WCBI)- The words “local government” and “trailblazer” don’t normally go together, but in the case of an Alabama mayor they do.

Marva Gipson is not only Aliceville’s first African American mayor, but she is also the first woman to hold the job.

“After the prior mayor announced he wasn’t going to run, I said well I guess I’ll run with the experience I have, but I never thought I’d be the mayor of Aliceville,” said Mayor Gipson.

Gipson said serving as mayor in her hometown still feels like a dream.

“So far I have enjoyed every minute of being mayor, but it’s a part time position, but really a full time position,” she said.

While only on the job about eight weeks, Gipson said a lot of work is being done to improve the Pickens County town.

“Now, I’m in the process of looking for at least 12 to 15 acres of land,” the mayor explained. “I have a person from Tuscaloosa who would like to build a hotel, a convenience store and a service station. I’m also in the process of getting a bid to have all pave all of the streets in Aliceville.”

The Aliceville native said new growth is possible, however, residents also have other needs.

“Some of them will tell me, I need a tree cut, do you have a job, or we need this we need that,” she said. “So, I tell them come on with me and let’s get out here and see what we can get. We need a department store, another grocery store, a hotel.”

Mayor Gipson said she isn’t letting the town’s small size stop her from trying lure larger businesses.

“I’m in that process to see what’s really out there for small towns. Our population is something like 2,498 but it’s still business out there who would come here,” mayor Gipson expressed.

Gipson served as a councilwoman for 31 years prior to her being elected Mayor.