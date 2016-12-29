Alleged Poacher Busted With Meth

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A call about a poacher turns into a drug bust in Prentiss County.

Now, Kevin Franklin Michael is charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm enhancement and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia charge.

Sheriff Randy Tolar says conservation officers were investigating a report about someone spot lighting deer on County Road 7,100 on Tuesday night.

A deputy was called in to assist.

Law enforcement seized a Chevrolet Tahoe, a Browning rifle and more than $300.

Michael’s bond was set at $1,600.