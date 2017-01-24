Amazon To Start Collecting Mississippi Sales Tax

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s impactful news Tuesday about Mississippi’s budget that could affect your online shopping.

The Department of Revenue says Amazon has agreed to start collecting a 7 percent tax on sales in the state. It’ll start Feb. 1.

Commissioner Herb Frierson says it could make more than $15 million for the state. Consumer prices will likely rise.

The announcement came Tuesday on the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Facebook page. Amazon, the online sales giant, had the option of facing an audit for the last three years or agree to a new tax, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

