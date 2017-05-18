Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child in Jackson

Jackson, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is issuing an amber alert for a missing child.

Kingston Frazier was last seen at a Kroger grocery store Wednesday morning, located at 4910 I-55 North, in Jackson. Frazier is 6 or 7-years-old.

Investigators say he was wearing a white tank top shirt, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes.

Frazier was last seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry, bearing the Mississippi license plate ‘HYX 783’.

If you have any information on Frazier’s whereabouts, contact the MBI at 1-855-642-5378.