Ambulance Change Heading To Baptist Booneville

PRESS RELEASE

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Priority Ambulance to provide patient medical transport services to the hospital.

Priority Ambulance will staff Baptist-branded ambulances and manage all medical transport operations for interfacility transports and transfers from the Northern Mississippi facility, as well as serve as the emergency 911 service for Prentiss County beginning June 1.

“We believe this new strategic partnership will lead to improved efficiency and high-quality emergency services in Prentiss County,” said Baptist Booneville CEO James Grantham. “We look forward to working with Priority Ambulance to serve our patients and improve ambulance service to our friends and neighbors throughout Prentiss County.”

“As a Booneville-native, serving the residents of this community is a mission personally near to my heart,” said Priority Ambulance CEO Bryan Gibson. “Priority Ambulance is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Baptist Booneville to raise the standard of emergency medical services in Prentiss County.”

On April 1, Priority Ambulance began providing patient transport services to Baptist Memorial Health Care facilities in the greater Memphis area, including operating a neonatal emergency services program through the Spence and Becky Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital. Each Baptist facility will review its ambulance needs to decide the optimal model for that market.

Priority Ambulance will be seeking to hire EMTs and paramedics to serve its Prentiss County location. Individuals interested in joining Priority Ambulance should visit www.priorityambulance.com/employment.