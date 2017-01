AMORY (WCBI) – Amory police are looking for suspects in the weekend theft from a vending machine

This is the car the thieves used to steal the cash from the machine outside the Amory Food Giant early Saturday morning Amory investigators believe the same car and crew pulled the same heist at Food Giants in Lee, Itawamba and other counties. If you recognize this car please call Amory Police at 256 – 2676