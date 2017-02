AMORY (WCBI) – An Amory man is charged wirth credit card fraud for apparently using a credit card from a lost wallet. Amory Police say an resident reported losing a wallet at a local business. A card belonging to that person was used the next day.

Detectives were able to track that transaction to 23 year old Brysyn Burnside. Burnside is charged with credit card use with intent to defraud. His bond is set at $5,000