Amory Suspect Done In By Drone

AMORY (WCBI) – An assault suspect is spending Christmas Eve in jail thanks to teamwork and technology .

Amory officers were sent to an assault call when the suspect fled into the woods. Instead of using the traditional practice of establishing a perimeter and doing a ground search, Amory officers contacted the Monroe County Search And Rescue unit. A drone used by MCSAR was launched and spotted the man and tracked him as he tried to hide. The drone operator was able to guide officers to the man who was arrested without incident His name and details of his crime are not available at this time. Amory Police say the help from SAR ended the chase quickly and most importantly kept officers safe

To see the capture from the drones eye view visit the Amory Police Facebook page