Anonymous Donor Gives $35,000 to Summer Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)– A summer job program for young adults in Columbus was on the brink of shutting down, until an anonymous donor stepped in.

As we told you Wednesday, the Department of Transportation will not provide a $35,000 grant to the program, because of state budget cuts.

The city of Columbus also contributes $20,000 to the program.

After seeing the story air on WCBI News, Mayor Robert Smith says an anonymous donor decided to get involved. Smith says the person donated the $35,000 needed to keep the work program running.

At next week’s city council meeting, Smith says he will go before the council and ask the city to give its share.

The program is designed for young adults, ages 16 to 24.

The city will start taking applications Monday, from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to submit is June 29th.