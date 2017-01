STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate qualifies for the top job in Starkville City government.

Damion Poe submitted his qualifying papers to run for mayor Friday morning.

The twenty six-year-old is a Starkville native and currently works as a human resources recruiter.

Poe says he is running to be a part of change in his hometown.

Poe is a 2010 graduate of Starville High School.

Former Starkville Chief Administrative Officer Lynn Spruill and attorney Johnny Moore are also running.