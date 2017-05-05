Another Cool and Dreary Friday

TODAY: Overcast through much of the day, with drizzle and light showers possible. Cool with highs in the low 60s. Winds may gust to 30 mph out of the northwest at times.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease through the evening. Chilly, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Weather looks perfect for Market Street Festival. A touch cool to start out the morning, but by afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Overnight, mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, clear and chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues into next week, with highs once again reaching the 80s. The weather remains calm through midweek, with our next chance of rain holding off until Thursday/Friday.