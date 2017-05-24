Another Soggy Day Today; Sunshine Returns Tomorrow.

TODAY:  Widespread showers in the early morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies today. Highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers may linger overnight, but most rain ending by about midnight. Clouds decrease overnight. Lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Absolutely beautiful weather on Thursday. Partly cloudy and comfortable, with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s, with a few spots potentially flirting with the 90 degree mark.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Warm and mostly sunny again on Saturday, with highs topping out just below 90. Scattered showers and storms return Saturday night and continue through Sunday and Monday, with rain chances at 60% on Sunday and 40% on Monday. High temperatures both Sunday and Monday will top out in the low to mid 80s.

 

