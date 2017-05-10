Another Warm Day.

TODAY: Sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Overnight, lows drop to around 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and not quite as hot, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms through the day. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks nice, with upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday with lots of sun both days.

NEXT WEEK: Sunny and hot weather continue into the work week next week, with highs in the upper 80s through mid week.