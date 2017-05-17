AP FACT CHECK: Does US believe Western Wall is in Israel?

In this photo taken April 24, 2017, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks to the media in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley waded into a diplomatic minefield by asserting that the Western Wall is part of Israel, a deviation from U.S. policy.

The longstanding U.S. stance is that the site is in Jerusalem, full stop. That distinction between Jerusalem and Israel reflects the U.S. position that the city’s fate is an issue for Israelis and Palestinians to work out through future peace negotiations.

But Haley tells the Christian Broadcasting Network in an interview airing Wednesday that while she doesn’t know what the Trump administration’s policy is, she believes that “the Western Wall is part of Israel.”

The Western Wall is in the Old City, which is in east Jerusalem. Israel captured the area in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in a move that’s not internationally recognized.