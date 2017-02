COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – The director of the Columbus Arts Council announced Thursday that she’s leaving.

Tina Sweeten-Lunsford says she will step down February 24th after six years with the CAC. She says in a statement that she’s taking a job with the Red Cross in Flowood.

The Columbus Arts Council was started in 1965. It’s based at Columbus’ Rosenzweig Arts Center.