COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – Some City and county employees should soon be able to go to a new primary care clinic for free.

This is for Lowndes County, the city of Columbus and Columbus Light and Water employees. There will be a new facility in about a month as part of an agreement with Baptist Memorial Health Care.

Lowndes County supervisors said Friday the one-year deal will cost them around $107,000. The contracts are expected to be signed as early as next week.