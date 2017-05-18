Area Man Named State Trooper Of The Year

JACKSON, Miss. (MHP Public Affairs) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper’s Association announced the 2016 Trooper of the Year Monday, May 8, 2017. This year Sgt Jared George, of Tishomingo County, was selected by a board of his peers as being the state-wide Trooper of the Year for 2016.

Sgt George was nominated by fellow troopers for his heroic actions on the night of February 20, 2016, during a stand-off in Tishomingo County. After SWAT team members became under fire during the standoff, Sgt George, without hesitation, began to assist the officers that had been injured. Sgt George quickly loaded a fellow trooper, that received a life threatening gun-shot wound to the femoral artery, into his vehicle and drove him to the nearest hospital. While transporting the wounded trooper, Sgt George kept him alert, gave clear radio updates, and pushed his vehicle to the max speed in an attempt to save a fellow trooper. Knowing time was the most crucial factor, Sgt George crashed his vehicle through the security fence at the hospital and eventually was able to get the wounded trooper to medical care.

The nominating Trooper and SWAT team member, Trooper Josh Clark, stated, “Trooper George stands out because at a moment help was needed he didn’t sit back and let someone else do it. Trooper George filled a gap that he had seen needed to be filled.”

Captain Chad Moore, Troop F Commander, penned, “Sgt George accepts the responsibilities of his job and takes them very seriously. He is a very conscientious and professional trooper. He goes above and beyond his duties to help others. Sgt George’s positive attitude and personality is a model example of what “Trooper of the Year” should be.”

“I believe God just put me where I needed to be that night. I was in the right place and was just doing my job,” George said in the very emotional ceremony in Ridgeland.

Sgt Jared George also received a Life Saving Award and a Medal of Valor for his actions on February 20th.

Sgt George is a graduate of Cadet Class 55 and is presently assigned to the Motor Carrier division of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He and his wife, Chasity, reside in the Dennis Community. They have three children and one grandchild.