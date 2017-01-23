Area Man Reported Missing

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – An area family is asking for help after they say a man has been missing for four months.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department says a family member filed a missing person report Sunday saying William George Yarber hasn’t been seen or heard from in the last four months.

He’s a 51-year-old white man, about six feet tall and he weighs around 180 pounds. His hair color is partially grey and he has blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s department.

The report says he has been known to be in and out of local jails. His mother, with whom the report says he always stays in contact, has not heard from him in the last four months.

Anyone with information can contact the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 728-6232.