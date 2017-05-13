Armed inmate at Illinois hospital holding 1 person hostage

(AP) — A jail inmate was holding a worker hostage at an Illinois hospital on Saturday after snatching the gun of a correctional officer guarding him, authorities said.

The standoff began around 12:30 p.m. at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago, said Kane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Gengler. The male inmate was being treated at the hospital when he gained control of the officer’s weapon around 12:30 p.m.

The standoff had been contained to one section of the emergency room as of late afternoon, Gengler said. SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were on the scene. No details about the hospital employee taken hostage or the inmate have been released.

Gengler said the hospital’s emergency room has been cleared. Patients elsewhere in the hospital haven’t been evacuated, though no one was being allowed on to the hospital’s campus, authorities said.

“We were able to move patients out of the ER. Those that needed medical care were transferred to other hospitals,” hospital spokeswoman Kimberly Waterman said, adding that the hospital was on lockdown.

Ambulances were on standby for anyone who arrives at the hospital in need urgent care, city spokesman Kevin Stahr said. But the hospital has asked people to avoid coming to the area and to not come to visit patients.