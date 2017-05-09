Arrest Made In Shannon Shooting

SHANNON (WCBI) – A Shannon man has turned himself in and is now charged in connection with a shooting Sunday night.

Twenty one year old William Montgomery is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He turned himself in to Shannon Police Chief Desiree Kershner earlier Tuesday. Chief Kershner says it was around 9; 30 Sunday night when shots were fired near the Busy Bee convenience store.

Witnesses say a car pulled next to another vehicle and shots were fired.

Twenty seven year old Danny Gilbert was driving the car that was targeted. He was shot in the face and taken to NMMC.

Two more passengers in his car were also injured. Police recovered shell casings from a rifle at the scene. Chief Kershner says a bond should be set for Montgomery Wednesday.