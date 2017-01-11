Attorney General To Deliver Final Speech In Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch will deliver her final speech as attorney general in Birmingham at 16th Street Baptist Church.

The Sunday speech will commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. and comes on the eve of the national holiday named for King.

Lynch has served as attorney general in the Obama administration since 2015.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the visit Wednesday.

The Birmingham church was the target of a racially motivated bombing that killed four girls in 1963.

