Back Seat Buckling Closer To Becoming Law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi lawmakers are considering ways to further regulate behavior of drivers and passengers.

The House Transportation Committee on Wednesday passed House Bill 539 , requiring all back-seat passengers to wear seat belts. Current state law requires seatbelts for people in the front seat, and small children in the back.

The committee also passed House Bill 511 , setting a fine of $5 to $50 for people who drive slowly in the left lane of a highway.

Both proposals move to the full House for more debate.

Republican Rep. Steve Massengill of Hickory Flat says he proposed the seat belt bill after a crash in his district killed two teenagers who were back-seat passengers.

Republican Rep. Dana Criswell of Olive Branch says government should not dictate what people do in their own cars.