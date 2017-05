STARKVILLE (WCBI) – The wrong place at the wrong time for a Starkville man arrested Friday.

31 year old Jimmie J Perkins faces possession of marijuana charges after his arrest by Starkville Police and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force. Both agencies were actually conducting an unrelated investigation at a undisclosed location when they discovered Perkins and the marijuana. Bond is set at $5,000.