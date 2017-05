PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A Baldwyn man is under arrest in Prentiss County for having meth.

Coty Kesler, 26, is facing a felony possession charge after a deputy pulled him over.

He was originally going to face a charge for driving with a suspended license, before the deputy found meth and syringes.

He was released on an eight-thousand dollar bond.