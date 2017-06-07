Baptist Golden Triangle Designated an Aetna Institute of Quality

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Baptist Golden Triangle has been designated Aetna Institute of Quality Orthopedic Care Facility for total joint replacement.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes hospitals and facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions.

Facilities are selected for consistently delivering evidence-based, safe care.

“Areas reviewed in making the decision for the designation include: physician credentials, case volume, infection rate, readmission rate, patient length of stay, mortality rate and complication rates,” explained Baptist Golden Triangle Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashley Harris.

“Our strong, dedicated team members deserve all the credit for achieving this distinction,” said Baptist Golden Triangle Administrator and CEO Paul Cade. “Our hospital employees work extremely hard to provide the best care possible for our patients. And, the commitment of our outstanding orthopedic surgeons to their work was crucial to making this designation possible,” Cade added.

With 315 beds, Baptist Golden Triangle is the largest regional hospital affiliated with the Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care system. It is the only hospital in Mississippi and one of only 63 hospitals in the United States to have achieved Straight A’s in the Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score since the safety rating program was first launched in 2012.

In 2013, the hospital received the VHA Leadership for Clinical Excellence award. The facility was one of only 10 acute care hospitals larger than 250 beds and the only hospital in Mississippi to receive the distinction that honors hospitals for achieving national performance standards for all three leadership award categories: clinical quality, safety and patient experience.

In 2014, Baptist Golden Triangle received the Hospital of the Year award (100 beds or more) from the Mississippi Nurses Association.

In addition to the Baptist Cancer Center in Columbus and Starkville, the hospital offers a variety of other services to the community, including Baptist Behavioral Health Care for those with behavioral and mental health problems; an extensive rehabilitation department; and free community education programs for the public.

For more information, please call 662-244-1000 or visit goldentriangle.baptistonline.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Baptistgoldentriangle.