All Baptist Hospitals In Mississippi Under One Owner Now

PRESS RELEASE

Baptist Memorial Health Care, which is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and Mississippi Baptist Health Systems of Jackson, Mississippi, have completed a merger, making the new health care system one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country.

Baptist Memorial with 17 hospitals in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, and Mississippi Baptist with four hospitals in Mississippi, began discussing the possibility of merging in September 2016. Since then, the Federal Trade Commission has approved the merger and the organizations have signed a shared mission agreement.

“This merger will have a significant impact on health care and our communities,” said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “By combining our resources, we can invest more heavily in our team members, facilities and equipment, which will result in greater access to new technologies, best practices and medical specialists. Ultimately, this merger is about elevating and expanding the care we provide to our communities in Mississippi and beyond.”

Baptist Memorial’s Baptist OneCare electronic health record system, which is powered by Epic, is being installed in Mississippi Baptist hospitals and clinics.

“Everyone in the communities we serve will benefit from our alignment with an organization that shares our commitment to both Christian values and quality health care,” said Chris Anderson, president and CEO of Mississippi Baptist Health Systems. “Importantly, our ability to be competitive in a health care environment that is increasingly complex, competitive and challenging will be significantly enhanced. Now, as part of Baptist Memorial, with shared knowledge, access to Baptist OneCare and the many additional resources available, we will become even stronger and better equipped to provide high quality services for many years to come.”

Both Baptist Memorial and Mississippi Baptist have Christian missions and 100-plus-year histories in their communities. Baptist Memorial was started in 1912 with one hospital in downtown Memphis. Mississippi Baptist was started in Jackson in 1911 and was that city’s first hospital.

As a result of the merger, Baptist Memorial will become the largest health care provider in the Mid-South and the largest health care system in Mississippi. Baptist Memorial also will become Mississippi’s fourth largest employer and will serve every county in Mississippi.

Mississippi Baptist Health Systems is the parent company of Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, Baptist Medical Centers in Attala, Leake, and Yazoo counties; and a number of related health care services and programs. Baptist Medical Center has earned Magnet(TM) designation from the American Nurses’ Credentialing Center (ANCC), an affiliate of the American Nurses Association. Mississippi Baptist was also recognized in 2017 by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for orthopedic surgery, joint replacement and prostate surgery. The hospital was selected as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for vascular surgery. In addition, for two years in a row, Mississippi Baptist received the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award and holds more Joint Commission Disease Specific Certifications than any other hospital in Mississippi. It treats patients from all 82 Mississippi counties and all 50 states. Its medical staff includes approximately 600 board-certified physicians representing more than 50 medical specialties. It employs more than 3,700 health care professionals, manages 21,500 admissions and 194,000 clinic visits annually, and will see more than 100,000 emergency department patients this year.

One of the nation’s largest not-for-profit health care systems, Baptist Memorial Health Care offers a full continuum of care to communities throughout the Mid-South. The Baptist system, which consistently ranks among the top integrated health care networks in the nation, comprises 17 affiliate hospitals in West Tennessee, North Mississippi and East Arkansas; more than 4,000 affiliated physicians; Baptist Medical Group, a multispecialty physician group with more than 500 providers; home, hospice and psychiatric care; minor medical centers and clinics; a network of surgery, rehabilitation and other outpatient centers; and an education system highlighted by the Baptist College of Health Sciences. The Baptist system employs more than 15,000 people, and in fiscal year 2013, contributed $239 million in community benefit to areas it serves. According to the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis, Baptist Memorial Health Care’s annual economic impact is estimated at more than $2.6 billion. Baptist is scheduled to open a new $300 million hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, later this year.