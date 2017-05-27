Barbara Streisand’s dog dies, was her companion for 14 years

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbra Streisand is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Sammie.

The 75-year-old star announced the news on her social media accounts Saturday, saying “we cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her.”

On her Instagram page, Streisand has posted numerous photos of herself doting on the fluffy white Coton de Tulear, also known as the “Royal Dog of Madagascar.”

Streisand is fond of the breed and has had several Coton de Tulear in the past.

Streisand once told British newspaper The Independent Sammie is “like the daughter I never had.”

Share:

Related News

1 min ago
0 Comments for this article
Family, friends hail men who died trying to stop attack
Read More»
36 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Arc in the Park
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: FBI assisting investigation in Portland attack
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup