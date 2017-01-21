The Benefits Of Robotics Programs

NEW HOPE, Miss.(WCBI)—For some students, it’s hard to imagine having fun with science and math but others have found a way.

Technology is a crucial part of advancement today but schools often struggle getting students interested in this area. Parent Chris Bray says programs like robotics definitely help.

” I think this is a great opportunity for students who may not be involved in sports. Those who are science and math oriented who are looking to go into those careers in the future” said Bray.

Katy Soule is a senior at New Hope High school .She says this program is a real eye opener.

” This program just opens your eyes to what engineering actually is. It actually showed me that because I’m a girl in engineering that there is a place for me in the engineering world,”said New Hope High School Student Katy Soule.

These programs are designed to help students master the fundamentals of robotics and the engineering design process. New Hope Student Brady Stewart says the hours get long but it’s worth it seeing the finished product.

” I don’t like waking up early but I like building and having my friends around like building different things and it’s cool just being able to build a robot because not many people can say that they’ve built a robot before,” said Stewart.

Now, engineering require lots of math, sciences and even some mechanics but most importantly imagination.

” So it involves a lot of creativity and hands on activities. The students kinda have some parameters and rules but it allows them to use their imagination to create the robots that best fits there needs,”said Bray.

The North Mississippi Winter Classic Robotics Competition is an annual event where the students are already preparing for next year.