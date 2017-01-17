Big Second Half Run Pushes Ole Miss Over Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Terence Davis scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Mississippi closed with a 12-2 run in the final three minutes Tuesday night to defeat Tennessee 80-69.

Sebastian Saiz added 17 points and 10 boards for Ole Miss (11-7, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) while Breein Tyree and Justas Furmanavicius scored 15 apiece. The Rebels held Tennessee without a field goal in the final 4:13, setting up the decisive late surge.

Robert Hubbs III and Lamonte Turner had 15 points apiece for Tennessee (9-9, 2-4). Jordan Bowden added 14 points as the Vols finished 25 of 71 (35 percent) from the field, including 10 consecutive misses to close the game.

Ole Miss was 26 of 54 (48 percent) from the field, despite shooting 1 of 14 from 3-point range. The Rebels out rebounded Tennessee 50-42.

