Big Tip Leads To Big Bust In Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop and undercover work helps bust up a drug and burglary ring in Pontotoc County.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask says his office was tipped off about the drug and theft ring last week.

Since then, investigators recovered a substantial haul of stolen items, including jewelry, guns, knives, cash and other valuables.

Deputies also confiscated methamphetamine and other drugs.   Twelve people have been arrested and face charges ranging from possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Mask says the suspects were stealing the items to finance drug habits. The sheriff also says the cases show the importance of diligent police work.

“When the officer makes a traffic stop, a lot of people think they may be being harassed, but when you see this, when we get problem areas and we go work those and this is a result from working areas we had complaints about people in and out and at residences and things like that,” says Mask.

Sheriff Mask says New Albany Police helped with some of the cases.  He also says he expects more arrests to be made in connection with this investigation.

Many of those arrested are repeat offenders.

The names of those rounded up are:

Ladarrious Jamarquez Atkinson

Noah Thorton Brooks

Jessica Shelane Brown

Anna Vanessa Bullard

Jason Edward Clay

Zachary Truitt Grubbs

Joe Kyle Hogue

Daniel Scott Hooker

Jason T. King

Erica Deonna Lyle

Pamela Rena Russell

Thomas Jerrell Upchurch

