Bill To Allow Breweries To Sell On-Site Passes In House

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – A bill that would allow Mississippi breweries to sell beer or light wine on-site passed the House Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 1322 will move to the Senate.

The bill gives “small craft breweries” permission to sell on-site what they produce at their location.

The Water Valley-based Yalobusha Brewing Company is among the groups asking for support for the bill.

Mississippi and Georgia are the last states to prohibit direct sales at breweries. Mississippi ranks last in the country in craft breweries per capita.