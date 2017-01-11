Bill In Committee Proposes $1,500 Fine For Not Reciting Pledge Of Allegiance

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI-TV) – There’s a bill in the Mississippi House of Representatives that would institute a penalty for schools that don’t require their students to say the pledge of allegiance.

House Bill 205 has not made it out of committee yet. It would mean schools would face a $1,500 fine for each violation. It does allow people to object to reciting the pledge without facing a penalty.

The bill reads, in part:

“The failure of any school or school district to require the teachers under their control to have all pupils repeat the oath of allegiance… shall result in the school or district being assessed a fine for such violation. Any school district found not to be in compliance… shall be fined in an amount of $1,500 for each violation.”